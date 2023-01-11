Bandari, Coastal Union share spoils in friendly

Bandari FC Wednesday drew 1-1 with the visiting Tanzania Premiere League side Coastal Union FC in a friendly match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Bandari got their goal in the first half through Chris Ochieng with the visitors levelling towards the end via Enock Jiah.

The match started at a slow pace with both teams trying to entertain the large crowd with short and crisp passes.

It was the visitors who got the first chance in the 12th minute when former Bandari striker Yema Mwana missed the target with a ground shot.

Bandari's dependable defender Siraj Mohammed twice sent fine crosses to the opponents' goal area, but they were not converted.

The Tanzanian defence was marshaled by former Bandari duo of Burundian goalkeeper Justine Ndikumana and Congolese defender Felly Mulumba.

But the home team managed to get a goal in the 34th minute when Ochieng found the back of the net to register his first goal this season.

Two minutes later, the Tanga team almost equalised when they were awarded a free-kick which Bernard Koufor took, but the ball hit Mwana and went wide.

In the second half, Coastal Union changed all the players and should have been on level terms in the 51st minute, but Maulid Maabad's penalty was saved by Bandari goalkeeper Joseph Okoth.