Bandari coach Mbungo leaves club

Football Kenya Kenya Federation Premier League side Bandari FC Monday officially announced the departure of head coach Andre Cassa Mbungo.

The club's chief executive officer (CEO), Edward Oduor said they met Mbungo and reached mutual agreement for him to terminate his contract as coach after serving the club for a period of one year and two months.

Mbungo has had a difficult time during the past two months as the club won just once of its eight matches, a 1-0 over Sofapaka on January 4 at the Wundanyi Stadium.

Assistant coach Anthony 'Modo' Kimani will take over on an interim basis.

"We thank Mbungo for his efforts and the success he has had with us which include his achievement as the best coach for three consecutive times and emerging third place for the best coach of last season," said Oduor.

However, the Bandari official said the latest results did not meet the club's expectations for this season.

After the signing of several new players last year, Mbungo promised to lead the club to the title.

Oduor told Nation Sport that Mbungo bid farewell to club officials, players and the technical bench.

"The coach admitted that he had had a great time here in Mombasa and wished our team success," said the Bandari official.