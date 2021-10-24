Bandari bounce back as KCB get first league win

Bandari Sunday returned to winning ways after beating AFC Leopards in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

KCB got their first win of the season after edging out Sofapaka 2-1 at Thika Stadium in Kiambu. Kakamega Homeboyz continued with their perfect start of the season as they beat stubborn Posta Rangers 2-0 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

In an early kick-off at Thika Stadium, Nicholas Kipkirui and second half substitute Erick Ombija struck in the 55th and 59th minutes respectively to give Nairobi City Stars a hard-fought 2-0 win over Bidco United.

Meanwhile, Wazito's winless streak in the new season continued after surrendering a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Mathare United also made it two wins in a row after beating Nzoia Sugar 2-1 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

At Mbaraki, Umaru Kasumba struck for the host in the 21st minute but Leopards were handed a lifeline after Captain Isaac Kipyegon converted a penalty in the 36th minute to level matters.

Bandari bagged the winner through William Wadri’s penalty in added time of the first half after Leopards defender Washington Munene had handled the ball inside the box.

In Kakamega, Francis Omondi put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute from a close range shot past Rangers custodian Kelvin Opiyo. David Odhiambo added the second in the 89th minute, moments after Kennedy Odhiambo was given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card.

Posta Rangers, under the tutelage of former Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi, came into the match having won their last three games against Kariobangi Sharks, Vihiga Bullets and Bandari respectively.

At Kasarani, Elly Asieche gave coach Francis Kimanzi’s charges the lead from the spot in the 18th minute after Sharks goalkeeper Brandon Olang'o had fouled striker Michael ‘Wise’ Otieno inside the box.

However, Fortune Omoto rounded Wazito custodian Omar Adisa to equalise for Sharks in the 54th minute.

At Sudi, the Slum Boys took the lead in the 21st minute through Martin Nderitu’s long strange strike, but the hosts replied at the stroke of half time via Hassan Beja’s goal. John Mwangi struck the winner for Mathare United in the second half.

KCB coach Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno was elated at their first win saying he hopes to build on it in their upcoming league matches.

“We played well today and managed to attack and defend well. We can now gather our momentum and put up a spirited display so that we can challenge for the league,” said Otieno.

Sofapaka tactician Ken Odhiambo bemoaned wasted chances in the game and said he will work on the team’s defense which gave KCB strikers spaces to dominate their half.

Sunday results

Bandari 2-1 AFC Leopards

Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 Posta Rangers

Sofapaka 1-2 KCB

City Stars 2-0 Bidco United

Kariobangi Sharks 1-1 Wazito