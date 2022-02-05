Bandari bemoan swelling injury list ahead of Tusker clash

Bandari players celebrate

Bandari FC players celebrate a goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Mathare United at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on September 23, 2021. Bandari won 3-0.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

  • Head coach Andre Cassa Mbungo said the team is in a difficult situation with his key players ruled out due to injury
  • The six injured players are Magige, Keegan Ndemi, Johanna Mwita, Umaru Kasumba, Whyvonne Isuza and Faraj Ominde
  • The Dockers were among the top three teams but have now slipped to seventh place with 25 points after 16 matches, while Tusker, who are ninth have 23 points with a game in hand

Bandari will be without six first team players in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Tusker at Mbaraki Sports Club on Sunday.

