Bandari bemoan swelling injury list ahead of Tusker clash

Bandari will be without six first team players in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Tusker at Mbaraki Sports Club on Sunday.

Head coach Andre Cassa Mbungo said the team is in a difficult situation with his key players ruled out due to injury.

"In our first leg match in Nairobi last week, we missed five players and now midfielder Dennis Magige has increased the number to six players on the injury list," said Mbungo.

The six injured players are Magige, Keegan Ndemi, Johanna Mwita, Umaru Kasumba, Whyvonne Isuza and Faraj Ominde.

"All those players are important to the team but we will fight to make sure we get the win," said Mbungo.

The Dockers were among the top three teams but have now slipped to seventh place with 25 points after 16 matches, while Tusker, who are ninth have 23 points with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo has expressed hopes of securing victory in their match against Kenya Police at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi also on Sunday.

Odhiambo said all his players are free from injury so he believes they will perform well. "I’m confident my players will be at their best to emerge victors," he said.

Odhiambo said they want to win the game to dislodge their opponents from 10th place. He urged football fans in Wundanyi and other parts of Taita Taveta County to continue supporting Sofapaka and turn up in numbers to boost the morale of the players.