Bandari add City Stars to list of victims

Bandari registered their third consecutive Football Kenya Federation Premier League win when they beat City Stars 1-0 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Thursday.

The win sees coach Anthony Kimani stretch his unbeaten run to five matches since taking over from Rwandan tactician Andre Cassa Mbungo last month.

Bandari are now joint fourth with KCB on 37 points from 23 games while City Stars are third with 38 points from as many matches.

Kimani was happy they utilised their chances against a tough opponent.

"I congratulate my players for the fighting spirit and for making sure they leave the field with victory," said Kimani.

Muyoti also commended Bandari on their win noting they made good use of their chances.

"The match was very tough to both teams and was dominated by defenders and midfielders who played well,” said Muyoti.

Harambee Stars winger Abdallah Hassan scored the winner for Bandari just before half-time.

The match started at a fast pace with Bandari raiding their opponents goal area from the word go, missing their first scoring chance in the second minute.

The move was initiated by Dennis Magige who played Abdallah through but his cross was intercepted and cleared to safety by City Stars defender Salim Abdalla.

The visitors got a golden opportunity to score in the eighth minute when captain Peter Opiyo's delivery from a corner was met by a solid header from Salim Abdalla but Abdallah Hassan cleared on the goal line.

Bandari found the breakthrough at stroke of half-time when Hassan headed home a fine cross from Benjamin Mosha.

City Stars fought hard to equalise in the second half, especially in the last 15 minutes but Bandari defence gave no room.