Bandari appoint new CEO

Bandari players celebrate

Bandari FC players celebrate a goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Mathare United at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on September 23, 2021. Bandari won 3-0.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In a letter signed by Kenya Ports Authority acting Managing Director, Ambassador John Mwangemi, Wanjohi will sit in Bandari's Board of Trustees which will be led by Engineer Abdullahi Samatar as chairman and Bernard Osero as his vice-chairman
  • Oduor's dismissal comes just a week after the unveiling of four Bandari new signings at Mbaraki Sports Club social hall in Mombasa
  • Oduor, a former Harambee Stars team manager, will be remembered for leading Bandari to the Caf Confederations Cup in 2016 and 2019

Samuel Wanjohi has been appointed the new Bandari FC Chief Executive Officer replacing long serving Edward Oduor who has held various positions at the club.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.