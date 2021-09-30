Bandari appoint new CEO

Samuel Wanjohi has been appointed the new Bandari FC Chief Executive Officer replacing long serving Edward Oduor who has held various positions at the club.

In a letter signed by Kenya Ports Authority acting Managing Director, Ambassador John Mwangemi, Wanjohi will sit in Bandari's Board of Trustees which will be led by Engineer Abdullahi Samatar as chairman and Bernard Osero as his vice-chairman.

Wanjohi has been leading Kenya Communication Sports Organization (Kecoso) management committee at KPA which has now been abolished and is also the assistant secretary general of Kecoso Games.

Oduor's dismissal comes just a week after the unveiling of four Bandari new signings at Mbaraki Sports Club social hall in Mombasa.

Bandari signed Rodgers Aloro from Tusker, Whyvonne Isuza from Wazito, Boniface Mwangemi from Kariobangi Sharks and their former goalkeeper Joseph Okoth from KCB.

Oduor, a former Harambee Stars team manager, will be remembered for leading Bandari to the Caf Confederations Cup in 2016 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee (NEC) member for Coast Region, Gabriel Mghendi has supported the change saying he has high hopes the board of trustees will now cooperate with federation officials.

“I support the changes made by KPA and I’m optimistic that the board officials will work together with FKF Mombasa branch and other branches in Coast region so as to uplift the standard of the sport in the region,” said Mghendi.

At the same time, Mghendi has strongly criticised the signing of four new Bandari FC players who he claims had been rejected or dropped by their former clubs.

According to Mghendi, there's no reason why Bandari signed players who he claims were offloaded by Tusker, Kariobangi Sharks, Wazito and KCB while dismissing players who fought to ensure the team finished third last season.

"Being Coast football representative, I have been saddened to see our local footballers who fought all season to help the team finish third in the recently concluded season being dropped or transferred on loan to other clubs and instead choose to sign players sacked by their clubs which are similar or inferior to our Bandari team," he said.

Mghendi also expressed his displeasure with Bandari for allowing Dan Guya to go to Sofapaka and dependable striker Yema Mwana to sign for Kakamega Homeboyz.

"Getting rid of these good players will no doubt hurt the team in the team future matches," he said.