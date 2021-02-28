Bale stars as Spurs thrash Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur's Welsh striker Gareth Bale (left) celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura (right) after scoring their fourth goal during their English Premier League match against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on February 28, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas

Photo credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In Sunday's other early match, Fulham had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.
  • Third bottom Fulham are three points behind fourth bottom Newcastle in the fight to avoid relegation.
  • Later, Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start as Chelsea boss will be under threat against second placed Manchester United, while troubled Liverpool travel to Sheffield United.

London

