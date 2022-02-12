Bale returns as Real Madrid held by Villarreal

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior vies with Villarreal's Argentinian defender Juan Foyth

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (right) vies with Villarreal's Argentinian defender Juan Foyth during their La Liga match at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real, Spain on February 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Jose Jordan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Carlo Ancelotti's Real are now four points clear of second-placed Sevilla at the top as they look to regain the crown they lost to Atletico Madrid last season
  • The draw moves Unai Emery's Villarreal up to fifth, only two points behind Barcelona in the fourth and final Champions League spot
  • Bale was surprisingly named in the starting line-up as the Welshman made his first appearance for Real Madrid since August

Madrid

