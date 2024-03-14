Bafana Bafana great McCarthy eyes managerial role in Europe

Manchester United forwards trainer Benni McCarthy has expressed his desire to become a head coach at a major club, hinting at his ambitions as changes swirl around Old Trafford.

Replace Erik ten Hag

United could face a coaching overhaul as reports suggest new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe might soon consider replacing manager Erik ten Hag with Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi.

This news comes amidst a disappointing season for the Red Devils, who fell short in the Uefa Champions League and are currently struggling to compete for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Adding fuel to the fire, McCarthy has reportedly expressed his desire to pursue a first-team managerial position elsewhere.

Potential coaching shake-up

The Bafana Bafana record goalscorer’s ambitions coincide with the potential shift at the helm, suggesting a potential coaching shake-up at Old Trafford.

While United secured a recent 2-0 victory against Everton thanks to penalties from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, their overall performance remained unconvincing.

The Red Devils conceded a worrying 23 shots to the Toffees, leaving Sean Dyche's side feeling they could have secured a point.

String of recent defeats

This follows a string of recent defeats versus Fulham and Manchester City, highlighting United's current struggles.

The 46-year-old has garnered praise for his work with United's attacking players, including Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

While popular with players, staff, and fans, McCarthy's future at the club is uncertain due to ongoing speculation about Ten Hag's position.

"I want to take the knowledge and experience I've gained here and use it to become a manager someday," McCarthy told YOU Magazine. "The feeling of making decisions and leading a team is something you crave once you've experienced it."

McCarthy started his coaching journey in Scotland with Hibernian in 2013.

Two years later, he transitioned to an assistant manager role at Sint-Truidense in Belgium.

Cape Town City