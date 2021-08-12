Sayonara! Kenyan international parts ways with Vissel Kobe

Kenyan international Ayub Masika Timbe has left Japanese top-tier side Vissel Kobe.

Through its website, Kobe announced, “We are pleased to inform you that we have decided to cancel the contract with forward Ayub Timbe after mutual agreement.”

Masika, who joined Kobe on March 1 this year on a free transfer, confirmed the development on the club’s website. “It is a pity, but we decided to cancel the contract based on mutual agreement because we couldn't get a chance to participate in the contract because of our family.”

Related Vissel Kobe new boy Masika club Player of Month nominee Football

The 28-year-old Timbe noted that his stay was short, “but I am really grateful to the club players and staff for their warm welcome and the supporters for their support."

“I believe we can meet you again somewhere in the world of football. I pray for all of you in the future,” added Timbe who had signed a one-year contract in March.

Masika took to social media to give more details about his exit.

“I wish there was a better way to say this. But I’ll keep is as simple as it can be. Due to family reasons and lack of playtime, the Club and I have had a mutual agreement to part ways. I wish it would have been different, but sometimes life happens. I want to take this time to say goodbye and thank you to the club, the entire staff and the fantastic supporters of Vissel Kobe. Thank you for the support and affection you have given me in such a small period of time. It was an honour and pleasure being part of the Kobe family...God Bless. I wish you all the best and luck in the rest of the season. Until then, keep safe and we shall meet again.”

When joining Kobe in March, Masika promised to score at least 10 goals this season and praised Spanish legend Andres Iniesta for his warm welcome. That was never to be.

In his four-and-a-half-month stay in Kobe, Masika played 15 matches in total. He featured in eight J1 League matches without a goal. He netted twice in five Levain Cup matches and also played two matches in the Emperor Cup without a goal.

His exit comes just days after Kobe signed former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic.

The arrival of Krkic on a free transfer alongside strikers Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Noriaki Fujimoto (Shimizu S-Pulse) and Yoshinori Muto (Newcastle United) signaled Masika’s days at Kobe were numbered after falling down the pecking order and it has come to pass.

The Kenya, who also holds Belgian nationality, played for English Championship side Reading on loan from Beijing Renhe between January and July last year.