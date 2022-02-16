Ayub Masika scores as Buriram Utd storm Thai FA Cup semis

  • Four-time Thai FA Cup winners Buriram last won this knockout competition in 2015. They are on course to win a double as they also lead the league table.
  • Buriram are on top of the 16-team Thai League on 45 points from 21 matches. Their closest rivals Bangkok United and Pathum United are on 37 points after playing the same number of matches.   

Kenyan winger Ayub Timbe Masika netted once as Buriram United thrashed Nongbua Pitchaya 4-1 to storm into the 2021-2022 Thai FA Cup semi-finals at the Buriram Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

