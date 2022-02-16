Ayub Masika scores as Buriram Utd storm Thai FA Cup semis

Kenyan winger Ayub Timbe Masika netted once as Buriram United thrashed Nongbua Pitchaya 4-1 to storm into the 2021-2022 Thai FA Cup semi-finals at the Buriram Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Congolese Jonathan Bolingi opened the scoring from the spot after Brazilian Maicon Marquez was felled in the box in the 25th minute.

Ratthanakorn Maikami doubled the lead after heading in a corner taken by Masika in the 38th minute for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Bolingi got his second goal of the match from a Theerathon Bunmathan assist in the 58th minute.

The guests pulled one goal back through Brazilian Barros Tardeli on 66 minutes before speedster Masika put the match to bed two minutes from time after entering the penalty box and unleashing a powerful shot with his right foot past the goalkeeper.

In other quarter-final matches held on Wednesday, Tero Sasana stunned Pathum United 1-0, Uthai Thani suffered the same fate at the hands of Nakhon Ratchasima as Suphanburi defeated Songkhla 1-0.

Four-time Thai FA Cup winners Buriram last won this knockout competition in 2015. They are on course to win a double as they also lead the league table.