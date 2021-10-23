Awcon qualifiers: Harambee Starlets hammer South Sudan to advance

Harambee Starlets

Harambee Starlets players celebrate their opening goal during their 2022 African Women's Cup of Nations qualifying match against South Sudan at Nyayo National Stadium on October 23, 2021. Kenya won 7-1 to advance to the next stage on 15-1 aggregate.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

Harambee Starlets hammered South Sudan 7-1 in the second leg of their Africa Women's Cup of Nations first round, second leg qualifiers to advance to the second round on a 15-1 aggregate.

