Award winning coach Mosimane picks out his SA 'masterclass’ player 

In Abidjan

South African midfielder Teboho Mokoena has earned lavish praise from highly-decorated coach Pitso Mosimane following his dominant performance against Morocco on Tuesday night.

It was Mokoena who shone as Bafana Bafana stunned the 2022 Fifa World Cup semi-finals 2-0 in their last 16 clash at Stade Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, Cote d’Ivoire.

The Bafana star scored a glorious free-kick deep in stoppage time after Evidence Makgopa had opened the scoring in the 57th minute to cap off a tactical masterclass by coach Hugo Broos.

Mokoena alongside Sphephelo Sithole stamped his authority in the midfield, dictating the tempo and showcasing relentless energy as he walked away with the Man of the Match award for his impressive effort.

“He stepped on every grass leaf on the pitch.” That’s how Mosimane enthusiastically described Mokoena's midfield dominance against Morocco, praising the player's tireless effort and tactical intelligence.

“Teboho Mokoena! What a player,” added former Bafana Bafana coach Mosimane, who is also a three-time CAF Champions League champion.

“The free kick he scored, was just the icing on the cake. He stepped on every grass leaf on the pitch. Bossing the midfield. No arguments.”

Mosimane heaped generous praise on Bafana coach Broos, marvelling at his tactical masterclass on the pitch.

According to Mosimane, Bafana rose to the occasion with a masterclass in defensive solidarity and opportunistic counter-punching.

Their front runners kept Morocco on edge.

However, Mosimane reminded Bafana to stay grounded despite securing the quarter-final berth.

Cape Verde presents the next obstacle on Saturday and his message is clear: Maintain focus and fight for the next victory.

“Bafana is one of the most tactically disciplined team in the tournament. No frills, just grinding. Credit to Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele (assistant coach). Their team works very hard and tactically disciplined.

“But one step at a time, we still have a road to travel. Feet on the ground but we can celebrate this hard earned victories,” said Mosimane