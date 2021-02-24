Aussems secures first league win as AFC beat Ulinzi

New AFC Leopards tactician Patrick Aussems secured his first league win as Ingwe saw off Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Wednesday.

Substitute Peter Thiong'o grabbed the winner in the 77th minute after Ulinzi Stars defenders failed to clear Austin Odhiambo's low pass inside the box.

Leopards came into the match on the back of a 2-1 loss away to Bandari. The result sees Ingwe move to third on the table with 22 points, 10 behind leaders Tusker. The Soldiers remain seventh on 17 points after suffering their second loss of the season.

Ulinzi Stars keeper James Saruni saves a shot from AFC Leopards' Elvis Rupis during ther Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 24, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Belgian native Aussems praised his charges for pressing for the much needed win, saying substitutions he made led to the late goal.

"It feels good to win and we shall build on this in the coming matches. It was a tough game, but we fought and pushed through to get this win. This is a good result and we focus on our next game," said the 56-year-old Aussems, who was taking charge of his second league match.

His opposite number, Benjamin Nyangweso, blamed his defenders for the loss.

"It was a defensive lapse which cost us the game and our strikers were also not efficient in finishing. We still have a lot of work to do especially in our attack, but it is good they keep improving in each game," said Nyangweso.

In Wundanyi, KCB missed the chance to close the gap on Tusker after settling for a 2-2 draw with Sofapaka.

Batoto ba Mungu were heading for a win thanks to Lawrence Juma's brace, before Regan Otieno scored a 77th minute equaliser for the Bankers, who remain second with 26 points, six behind Tusker.

In other results City Stars hit Western Stima 2-0 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, while bottom placed Zoo FC were to held a 1-1 draw with Kakamega Homeboyz at the Kericho Green Stadium.

First to threaten

Leopards were the first to threaten in the seventh minute, Burundian Fabrice Mugheni picking out Ingwe's top scorer Elvis Rupia, whose effort went wide.

In the 16th minute, Ulinzi Stars defender Brian Odiaga received the first booking of the game after a foul on winger Harrison Mwendwa at the edge of the box.

A minute later, Ulinzi Stars attacker Oscar Wamalwa danced past Ingwe defenders, but failed to unleash a powerful shot with a clear chance at goal as Ugandan custodian Benjamin Ochan easily raced and grabbed the ball.

Leopards dictated proceedings and Mwendwa would again pick out Rupia on the left at the half hour mark, but Ulinzi keeper James Saruni punched it out of the field of play with the fourth official flagging the danger man for offside.

Ingwe's best chance came five minutes to the breather when Mwendwa's ferocious shot hit the goal post after lashing on a loose ball after Harun Mwale's failure to clear a dangerous ball.

John Kago was booked after committing a foul on Said Tsuma in the dying minutes of the first half.

In a surprise turn of events, Ulinzi Stars players opted not to use the dressing room and sat at the edge of the pitch during the half time break.

At the restart, both Aussems and coach Benjamin Nyangweso made changes to improve their team's fortunes.

Nyangweso brought in Omar Boraafya and Ibrahim Shambi for Clinton Omondi and Elvis Nandwa, while Marvin Nabwire and Caleb Olilo replaced Tsuma and Mwendwa for Leopards.

Burundian Bienvenue Shaka wasted a glorious chance to give Leopards the lead in the 67th minute when he side netted after dribbling past Saruni.