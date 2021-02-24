Aussems secures first league win as AFC beat Ulinzi

By Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

What you need to know:

  • Substitute Peter Thiong'o grabbed the winner in the second half to earn the Big Cats the three points in the mid-week tie.
  • Leopards came into the match on the back of a 2-1 loss away to Bandari.

New AFC Leopards tactician Patrick Aussems secured his first league win as Ingwe saw off Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Wednesday.

