Audit team descends on FKF’s Kandanda House

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Friday expressed concerns over the scope of an audit the government is undertaking on its finances and records as the federation's chief executive Barry Otieno said some documents could not be provided as they were not in their possession.

The audit, announced last week by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, started at midday when five men in two cars drove into the federation's Kandanda House secretariat at Kasarani.

After introducing themselves, the visitors, who confirmed they'd been assigned the inspection task by Mohamed, asked Otieno to let them peruse through the relevant documents as directed by Sports Registrar Rose Wasike via an October 25 letter.

The team, which politely declined a request for an interview with Nation Sport, was then led to a room whose door was marked “FKF data inspection” and handed hundreds of files in the presence of the media.

“The Registrar recently listed FKF as a federation that is complaint and cleared us to participate in the (NOCK) National Olympic Committee of Kenya elections. But she's now requesting for information regarding our registration,” said Otieno.

“We've allowed them to peruse our bank accounts and records but there are documents they've requested that we do not have, including individual contracts between players and clubs. That's not our property and I've explained it to them.”

Otieno also stressed that the football body will hand the inspection team highly classified information but will not allow them to leave with the paperwork.

“Employment contracts involving our staff and sponsors, I've explained to them that they include non-disclosure agreements that could leave us in a legal situation if made public."

The process was scheduled to end last evening with the inspection team expected to hand over a report to Amina by Tuesday.

The Sports CS Mohamed called for the audit following a public outcry by football stakeholders.

There have been concerns over the federation's financial dealings.