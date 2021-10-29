Audit team descends on FKF’s Kandanda House

Barry Otieno

A member of the  government’s Football Kenya Federation inspection team with the football boy’s Chief Executive Barry Otieno at Kandanda House, Kasarani on October 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Report on investigation expected on Tuesday
  • Federation chief executive officer Otieno on hand to receive them, grants access to hundreds of files

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Friday expressed concerns over the scope of an audit the government is undertaking on its finances and records as the federation's chief executive Barry Otieno said some documents could not be provided as they were not in their possession.

