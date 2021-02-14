Aubameyang fires hat-trick as Arsenal down Leeds

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang holding the match ball after scoring a hattrick, celebrates with Arsenal's English striker Bukayo Saka on the pitch after their English Premier League  match against Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 14, 2021. - Arsenal won the game 4-2. 

Photo credit: Julian Finney | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It is little over 10 years ago that Arsenal famously blew a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4 with Newcastle.
  • But there was no repeat as instead Mikel Arteta's men twice came closest to extending their lead as Aubameyang and Saka smashed shots off the post.
  • A first win in four games takes Arsenal above Leeds in the table into 10th, but they are still six points adrift of their target of a top-four finish.

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Kericho Green Stadium: Upgraded facility leading the way in development of talents

  2. Africa Region 4 Golf Championship to be held in June

  3. Ex Russian athletics chief banned over doping cover-up

  4. Tusker out to tighten grip on top spot, Leopards go hunting in Mombasa

  5. AFC Leopards players end strike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.