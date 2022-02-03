One of the best clubs in the world, Aubameyang elated at joining Barca

Barcelona's new player Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona's new player Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang poses for pictures during his official presentation, at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 3, 2022. 

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Aubameyang was officially presented at Camp Nou after his signing was confirmed on Wednesday, the 32-year-old allowed to move on a free transfer after Arsenal terminated his contract
  • His deal at Barca runs until 2025 although there is a break clause in June 2023 and a buy-out clause set at 100 million euros
  • Barcelona will hope Aubameyang can help solve the team's scoring problems this season and make the difference in their fight to finish in La Liga's top four

