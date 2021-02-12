Atletico wobble opens up La Liga

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (left) celebrates his goal with Atletico Madrid's Portuguese midfielder Joao Felix during their Spanish league match against Valencia CF at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on January 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pierre -Philippe Marcou | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Atletico's lead has been cut from 10 points to five in the space of a week, even if that is due in part to the calendar, with Real Madrid now two matches ahead of their city rivals instead of one
  • Barcelona were beaten by Sevilla in the cup on Wednesday but in the league have registered six victories on the bounce, with Alaves to come at home on Saturday
  • Whether current success proves temporary or longer-lasting remains to be seen given Real Madrid have the bit between their teeth again, facing Valencia on Sunday, looking for a third consecutive win

