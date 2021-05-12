Atletico on the brink of La Liga title after Real Sociedad win

Atletico Madrid's Belgian midfielder Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (right) celebrates his goal with teammates during their Spanish league match against Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Yannick Carrasco and Angel Correa made a dominant first half count for Atletico, who retreated in the second and were left hanging on after Igor Zubeldia blasted in for La Real with seven minutes left.
  • When the final whistle blew, Diego Simeone jogged up the tunnel at the Wanda Metropolitano, punching the air as he went, fully aware how important this result could prove.

Madrid, Spain

