Atletico on the brink of La Liga glory but Real Madrid ready to pounce

Atletico Madrid Luis Suarez celebrates

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez celebrates his goal during their La Liga match against Osasuna at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on May 16, 2021.
 


 
 

Photo credit: Gabriel Buoys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • If they beat Real Valladolid on Saturday, they will be crowned champions for the first time since 2014 and few could argue given they will have been top of the table since December.
  • Real Madrid are lurking, only two points behind, and ready to dip their neck over the line at the last moment. They have not led La Liga since October 17.

Madrid, Spain

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. AFC Leopards prey on Rangers as title race gathers pace

  2. Leicester's title-winning captain set to retire

  3. Messi to miss Barcelona's last match of the season

  4. Petro de Luanda, US Monastir storm BAL quarters

  5. Pirlo's Juve future under pressure in Champions League race

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.