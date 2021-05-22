Luis Suarez delivers La Liga title to Atletico Madrid

 Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Angel Correa (second left) celebrates with teammates after scoring during their Spanish league match against Real Valladolid FC at the Jose Zorilla stadium in Valladolid on May 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Cesar Manso | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Luis Suarez scored the winner that secured the title.
  • Suarez slid the ball past Masip before ending up under a pile of Atletico teammates.

Valladolid, Spain

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.