Atletico Madrid need Eibar win to resuscitate title challenge

Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone walks on the pitch at the end of their Spanish League match against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on April 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Cristina Quicler | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Atletico remain in pole position, one point ahead of Real Madrid and two in front of Barcelona, but their poor form means it is the chasing duo now considered favourites to lift the trophy.

  • 4 - Victories for Atletico Madrid in their last 11 La Liga games

    1 - Point separates second-placed Real Madrid from Atletico at the top of the table

    9 - Goals from Villarreal's Gerard Moreno in his last seven matches in all competitions

    3 - Games unbeaten for Huesca as they try to avoid relegation

Madrid

In the headlines

