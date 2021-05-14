Atletico Madrid closing in on La Liga title

Atletico Madrid's Belgian midfielder Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (right) celebrates his goal with teammates during their Spanish league match against Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • With just two games left to play, a win on Sunday at home to Osasuna could be enough for the league leaders to clinch the title.
  • Koke was referring to Atletico's 2-1 win over Real Sociedad, when they had to hang on "unnecessarily" according to Diego Simeone, after missing chances for a third goal and then conceding one to set up a nail-biting finish.

Madrid

