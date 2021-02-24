At last, street to be named after football legend Joe Kadenge

A move to honour the late Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge by having a road in Nairobi renamed after him has moved a step closer.

This is after Nairobi County Assembly approved a motion to have Kapiti Crescent Road in South B Ward renamed after the late footballer.

After the passage of the motion, the assembly’s implementation committee will now write to the county executive communicating the approved motion.

Consequently, City Hall will within three months rename the road to Joe Kadenge Crescent Road or reject the proposal.

Approving the motion by South B MCA Waithera Chege on Tuesday, the Nairobi MCAs said renaming of the road will be a befitting tribute to the man who is regarded as one of the finest players to ever grace Kenya’s football scene.

Chege, who also doubles as the deputy majority whip, argued that a number of roads in the country have since independence been renamed after heroes and heroines who have contributed immensely to the development of the republic.

However, the late Kadenge stands among the few heroes who have not had similar honours bestowed upon them despite their immense contribution to the country.

She pointed out that a number of road names have been changed before to reflect names and places with significance to Kenyans including Sadler Street which was renamed Koinange Street, Lord Delamere Avenue renamed Kenyatta Avenue, Government Avenue to Moi Avenue, Forest Road to Prof Wangari Maathai Road amongst others.

“This Assembly resolves that the Nairobi County Government rename Kapiti Crescent Road in Nairobi South Ward to Joe Kadenge Crescent Road in honour of the football icon who was a resident of Nairobi South area and was regarded as the finest footballer to ever grace the country's football scene as evident in his valiant efforts in guiding Harambee Stars to win the inaugural East and Central Africa Challenge Cup,” said Chege.

Kadenge passed away in July 2019 at Meridian Hospital in Nairobi aged 84 years after long battle with stroke.

The Senate had also proposed that Nyayo National Stadium be renamed after the football icon.