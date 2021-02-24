At last, street to be named after football legend Joe Kadenge

The late Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge (in a hat) greets players during the 2017 Chris Onguso Annual football tournament in Vihiga County.

What you need to know:

  • After the passage of the motion, the assembly’s implementation committee will now write to the county executive communicating the approved motion.
  • Consequently, City Hall will within three months rename the road to Joe Kadenge Crescent Road or reject the proposal.

A move to honour the late Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge by having a road in Nairobi renamed after him has moved a step closer.

