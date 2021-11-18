Aston Villa are not a stepping stone to Liverpool job: Gerrard

Steven Gerrard

In this file photo taken on October 21, 2021 Rangers' English manager Steven Gerrard gives an interview ahead of the Uefa Europa League Group A match between Rangers and Brondby at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. Aston Villa on November 11, 2021 announced Steven Gerrard as their new manager to replace the sacked Dean Smith.

Photo credit: Andy Buchanan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gerrard was hired as Villa boss last week after agreeing to leave Scottish champions Rangers.
  • Premier League strugglers Villa host Brighton in Gerrard's first match on Saturday and his emotional reunion with Liverpool comes at Anfield on December 11.

London, United Kingdom

