Assaulted NTV journalist to sue football club official

Bandari players scale the wall of Bukhungu Stadium after chaos broke out during their FFKF-PL match against Kakamega Homeboyz on November 7, 2021.

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Zacchaeus Mwasame, a reporter attached to NTV, who was also attacked by fans at the game, was left nursing a cut on his lip which required Sh6000 to stitch up and dress.
  • He is also nursing chest and back pains and has since filed a case at the Central Police station in Kakamega.

A Nation Media Group (NMG) journalist has instituted criminal proceedings against a Kakamega Homeboyz official whom he says assaulted him during Sunday's Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match pitting the home team against visiting Bandari at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.