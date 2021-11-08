Assaulted NTV journalist to sue football club official

A Nation Media Group (NMG) journalist has instituted criminal proceedings against a Kakamega Homeboyz official whom he says assaulted him during Sunday's Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match pitting the home team against visiting Bandari at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Zacchaeus Mwasame, a reporter attached to NTV, who was also attacked by fans at the game, was left nursing a cut on his lip which required Sh6000 to stitch up and dress.

He is also nursing chest and back pains and has since filed a case at the Central Police station in Kakamega.

"I was slapped by a Kakamega Homeboyz official who is well known to me. Fans also attacked me. My mistake was to record the confrontation between Bandari players and the referee. This is not fair," Mwasame told Nation Sport Monday.

Trouble started in the 93rd minute of this contest when the home team was awarded a penalty with the scores delicately tied at 1-1.

Bandari players appeared to rough up the centre referee in protest over the decision, before keeper Micheal Wanyika saved the shot, resulting in a melee in which a section of the fans assaulted the visiting team.

"My players had to seek refuge on the pitch for an hour. The game was competitive from kick-off to the end but it appears the security was not enough. There are some people who've been injured. These are not the scenes we wish to see in football," said Bandari Chief Executive Edward Oduor.

Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula was not available for comment.