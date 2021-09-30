Arteta relishes pressure to deliver success at Arsenal

Arsenal's English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ian Kington | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Gunners beat Tottenham 3-1 on Sunday to lift themselves to 10th in the table, one place above their north London rivals.
  • It marks a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for Arteta's men, who were rock bottom of the table after three defeats in their first three games.

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.