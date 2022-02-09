Arteta: I was 'the solution, not the problem' in Aubameyang saga

Barcelona's new player Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona's new player Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang poses for pictures during his official presentation, at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 3, 2022. 

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Aubameyang left the Emirates Stadium for Barcelona last week after agreeing a contract termination with the English side, allowing him to sign for the Catalan giants on a free transfer.
  • The 32-year-old Gabon international had not played for Arsenal since December, when he was stripped of the captaincy by Arteta after returning late from an agreed break.

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.