Arteta says he is right man for Arsenal despite Europa League 'pain'

Villarreal's Spanish coach Unai Emery (left) and Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta bump fists ahead of their Uefa Europa League semi-final, second leg match at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Villarreal at the Emirates on Thursday, with former boss Unai Emery's current side advancing to a final against Manchester United 2-1 on aggregate.
  • The exit leaves the Gunners, ninth in the Premier League, on the cusp of facing a first season without European football in 25 years.

London

