Arteta has faith in young Gunners squad as Liverpool visit

Arsenal players celebrate

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard (left), Cedric Soares (centre) congratulate goalscorer Alexandre Lacazette during their English Premier League match against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 13, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A 2-0 win over Leicester on Sunday put Arsenal in a strong position as they look to end a five-year absence from the Champions League.
  • Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard -- all of whom are 23 or younger -- have impressed in attack during the club's recent fine run.

London

