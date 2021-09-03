Arsene Wenger backs bi-ennial World Cup

Arsene Wenger

Winner of the Laureus Lifetime Achievement award, former Arsenal football team manager Arsene Wenger poses after receiving his award during the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony at the Sporting Monte-Carlo complex in Monaco on February 18, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Valery Hache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 71-year-old Frenchman, who is now director of development at Fifa, also called for a single annual period of international qualifiers in a global football calendar
  • Wenger said he would like to see a single international window, perhaps in October, with fewer qualifying matches

Paris

