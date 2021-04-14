Arsenal wait on Aubameyang and Odegaard ahead of Slavia tie

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts as he leaves the pitch at the end of their Uefa Europa League quarter-final first leg match against Slavia Prague at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Ian Kington | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Aubameyang and Odegaard, who is on loan from Real Madrid, missed training Tuesday because of illness and an ankle injury respectively.

  • The Gunners, however, have been buoyed by the availability of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

  • Saka suffered a thigh injury during last weekend's 3-0 win away to Sheffield United in the Premier League, while Smith Rowe missed the trip to Bramall Lane with an ankle problem.

