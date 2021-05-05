Arsenal's Aubameyang speaks on malaria scare

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts as he leaves the pitch at the end of their Uefa Europa League quarter-final first leg match against Slavia Prague at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Ian Kington | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The bout of malaria then followed but Aubameyang, who said Thursday's crunch game with Villarreal at the Emirates Stadium was "maybe the start of the season" for him personally, is aiming to return to form at just the right time.
  • The forward hit a hat-trick when Arsenal beat Valencia in the second leg of a Europa League semi-final two years ago under Unai Emery, whose Villarreal side now stand in the way of a second final in three years for the Gunners.

London

