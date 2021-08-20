Arsenal raid Real Madrid for midfielder

New Arsenal signing Martin Odegaard in the club's colours.

Photo credit: Arsenal.com

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 22-year-old will reportedly cost the Gunners an initial £30 million ($41 million) with Arsenal also expected to splash £30 million on England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United in the coming days
  • In 20 appearances with the English side, Odegaard scored two goals and provided two assists
  • Odegaard will not be registered in time to face European champions Chelsea with a daunting trip to Premier League winners Manchester City to come next weekend

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.