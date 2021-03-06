Arsenal pegged by Xhaka blunder at Burnley

Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka reacts after Burnley's New Zealand striker Chris Wood scores his team's opening goal during their English Premier League match at Turf Moor on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Jon Super | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It was Aubameyang's 14th goal of the season in all competitions and his eighth against Burnley in his Arsenal career.
  • Arsenal were well on top but Xhaka handed Burnley their comical equaliser in the 39th minute.

Burnley, United Kingdom

