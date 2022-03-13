Arsenal move into top four

Arsenal players celebrate

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard (left), Cedric Soares (centre) congratulate goalscorer Alexandre Lacazette during their English Premier League match against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 13, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Victory solidified Chelsea's position in third place as they remain well on course for the much-needed financial boost of qualifying for next season's Champions League
  • Arsenal are also closing in on a return to the Champions League for the first time in six seasons as a fifth consecutive win took them back in front of Manchester United
  • West Ham also maintained their ambitions of a top-four finish in emotional circumstances as Ukrainian international Andriy Yarmolenko marked his return to action by scoring in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa


London

