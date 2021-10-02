Arsenal's momentum halted by Brighton

Arsenal

Brighton's Spanish defender Marc Cucurella (left) and Arsenal's Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard during their English Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on October 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Graham Potter's men enjoyed the upper hand for large parts of the game but lacked a killer touch as the Gunners failed to build on last weekend's impressive north London derby win over Tottenham
  • Mikel Arteta accepted his team's below-par performance only merited a point, with Arsenal's tally of five goals from their opening seven league games their lowest total since the 1986/87 season
  • Bukayo Saka threatened in the first minute, embarking on a mazy run and working goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, but Arsenal faded in a half Brighton dominated

Brighton, UK

