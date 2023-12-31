Arsenal Lirhembe reclaim Cleo Malala Super Cup

Crowd-backed Arsenal Lirhembe Sunday edged Kona Legends 2-1 to claim the Sh3 million prize award after winning the Cleo Malala Super Cup final at Mumias Sports Complex.

Mark Shaban scored a brace to hand the Ikolomani-based team the championship prize and bragging rights.

Kona Legends' hopes were washed down the drain in the 40th minute when Shanderema Secondary School striker Shaban converted a low cross from Amwayi Owen that was too fast for Kona Legends’ goalkeeper Ashadu Bugembe.

Stephen Kaloti of Kona Legends restored parity in the 44th minute when he dribbled past the defence before firing home as the teams headed to the break leveled.

The second half brought no further goals forcing the tie to head to extra time with Shaban grabbing the headlines as he scored the winner to break Kona's hearts. This is Arsenal Lirhembe's third triumph since the inception of the Cleo Malala Super Cup in 2018.

They won the first title in 2018 and went on to retain their crown in 2019 before they were dethroned by Sichirai from Kakamega in 2020. In 2021, they reached the final but were beaten by Munami FC from Matungu.

In 2021, Arsenal Lirhembe and Kona Legends met in the semi-finals, with the former winning to advance to the final. The tournament was not played in 2022.

Arsenal Lirhembe head coach Clifftone Lugalia praised his charges for reclaiming the title.

“The victory did not come as a surprise. We did not have injuries that would affect our performance and the boys were well-prepared to win the match. Our players can play at any level because we are used to big matches,” said Lugalia.

The final was slated to be played on Saturday but was postponed after the Mumias Sports Complex ground flooded from the heavy downpour to the detriment of thousands of football enthusiasts, who had filled the 3,000 seater facility.

Busia County's Obucuun beat Titanic FC 1-0 in the third playoff to earn Sh1 million cash award, while Titanic took home Sh500,000 The runners up received a cash award of Sh1.5 million.

Shadrack Simiyu of Compel FC, who finished as top scorer, pocketed Sh50,000 while Owen Amwayi received a similar token for emerging the Most Valuable Player.