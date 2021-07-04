Arsenal legend Vieira appointed Crystal Palace manager

Patrick Vieira has been appointed the new Crystal Palace manager, the club announced on July 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Remmy Gabalda | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Vieira, who won three Premier League titles as a player, replaces Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park after spells in charge of New York City and Nice.

