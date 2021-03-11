Arsenal hit Olympiacos to edge close to Europa League quarters

Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel.

Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel (right) celebrates after scoring a goal during their Uefa Europa League round of 16 first-leg match against Olympiacos FC at the Karaiskakis Stadium, in Piraeus, near Athens on March 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Aris Messinis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Martin Odegaard, on loan to the Gunners from Real Madrid, opened the scoring with a thunderbolt before a costly error from Ceballos allowed Al Rabi to equalise. Arsenal then struck late through Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny's belter to ensure they carry a three-goal advantage to the second leg at the Emirates Stadium next week.

Arsenal beat Olympiacos 3-1 in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 tie at the Karaiskakis Stadium, in Piraeus, near Athens on Thursday to edge close to making the quarter-finals of the competition.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.