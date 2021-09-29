Arsenal's Xhaka ruled out for three months

Granit Xhaka

Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka receives treatment during their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Ian Kington | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Xhaka was injured in a collision with Lucas Moura after the Tottenham forward had been challenged by Thomas Partey.
  • The Swiss international limped off and could now miss the rest of 2021 after a specialist examined the injury.

London, United Kingdom

