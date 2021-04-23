Arsenal fans turn to devil and vampire in protests at owner Kroenke

Supporters protest against Arsenal's US owner Stan Kroenke, outside English Premier League club Arsenal's Emirates stadium in London on April 23, 2021, ahead of their game against Everton. Arsenal were one of six Premier League teams to sign up to the breakaway tournament on Sunday. But just 48 hours later the Super League collapsed as Arsenal and the rest of the English clubs pulled out.

Photo credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Around 2,000 protested prior to Arsenal's Premier League match with Everton on Friday, registering once again their distaste for the American owner.
  • Chants of "We want our Arsenal back" and "We want Kroenke out" were mixed with expletive-ridden outbursts.

London, United Kingdom

