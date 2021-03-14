Arsenal captain Aubameyang dropped for breach of discipline

Arsenal

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (third left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during their Uefa Europa League 32 second leg match against Benfica at the Karaiskaki Stadium in Athens, on February 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Aris Messinis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • His absence from the start is a massive blow to Arsenal as they aim to end a five-game winless run against Tottenham and keep their slim hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League alive.
  • "We keep that internally," added Arteta when quizzed on the nature of the disciplinary breach. "We have a process we have to respect for every game. It's a decision after evaluating everything, who Auba is and what he's done and that's it.

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.