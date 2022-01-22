Little-known Aribo carries Nigeria’s ambitions against Tunisia

Nigeria's forward Taiwo Awoniyi (left) and team mate Joe Aribo warm up

Nigeria's forward Taiwo Awoniyi (left) and team mate Joe Aribo warm up prior to their Group 'D' Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 match against Sudan at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 15, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Daniel Belomou Olomo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Aribo started Nigeria’s first two group games, helping them to wins against Egypt and Sudan that sealed their place in the last 16 with a match to spare
  • Gabon will play Burkina Faso in the first knockout match Sunday night from 7pm (Kenyan time)
  • Record seven-time champions Egypt face the Ivory Coast in the highlight of an eight-match schedule spanning four days from Sunday having managed only solitary-goal wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan

Yaoundé

