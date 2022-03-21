Argentine great Hernan Crespo set to coach Olunga's Al Duhail

Former Argentina striker Hernan Crespo is being tipped to be Michael Olunga’s next coach at Al Duhail after the Qatari side parted ways with Portuguese Luis Castro on March 18.

Reports in Qatar say the 46-year-old, who started coaching in 2013, will be announced as new Al Duhail coach in the coming days.

“Verbal agreement completed until 2023, only one year. He’s to replace Luis Castro,” added renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Sunday.

If confirmed to be Al Duhail’s new coach, then Crespo will be Olunga’s third coach since he joined the club from Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol on January 12, 2021.

The Kenyan captain played under Sabri Lamouchi up to August 9 last year when the Frenchman was replaced by Castro, who left the same day that Al Duhail bagged the Amir Cup title after defeating Al Gharafa 5-1 at the iconic Khalifa World Cup stadium on March 18.

Immediate assignments for Al Duhail new coach will be in 2022 Asian Champions League where the Red Knights face Saudi Arabian side Al Taawoun (April 7), Sepahan from Iran (April 10) and Uzbekistan giants Pakhtakor (April 14) in the first round of Group “D” matches.

They will meet Pakhtakor (April 18), Al Taawoun (April 22) and Sepahan (April 26) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.