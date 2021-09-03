Argentina cruise against Venezuela as Brazil stay perfect

Argentina's Joaquin Correa (right) celebrates with teammates Lionel Messi (left) and Lautaro Martinez after scoring against Venezuela during their South American qualification match for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 at the UCV Olympic Stadium in Caracas on September 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Yuri Cortez | AFP

By  AFP

  • Brazil continued their perfect start to qualifying with a seventh win out of seven as Everton Ribeiro scored the only goal in a 1-0 away victory over Chile
  • Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in first half injury time after Venezuela had been reduced to 10 men by Luis Adrian Martinez's red card for a reckless challenge on Messi
  • Ecuador left it late to cement their hold on third place in the standings before beating Paraguay 2-0 in Quito

Montevideo, Uruguay 

