Argentina calls medical board to rule on Maradona death

Diego Maradona

A screen displays a photo of late Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona as players hold a minute of silence in homage to Maradona prior to the Uefa Europe League Group F match between Napoli and Rijeka on November 26, 2020 at the San Paolo stadium in Naples.

Photo credit: Filippo Monteforte | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sources close to Maradona said he suffered from depression during eight months of coronavirus restrictions that confined him to home as he was considered a high-risk person.
  • Maradona was suffering from liver, kidney and cardiovascular disorders when he died.
  • He had battled cocaine and alcohol addictions during his life.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Why AK barred Kenyan runners from Kilimanjaro Marathon

  2. At last, street to be named after football legend Joe Kadenge

  3. Solskjaer 'keeps in touch' with hotshot Haaland

  4. Dismas Indiza wins Karen's Safari Tour leg

  5. Wazito held by Mathare, drop to sixth place

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.