Are Bandari stars headed to Tanga’s Coastal Union?

Bandari FC could be on the verge of losing key players Justin Ndikumana and Felly Mulumba to Tanzania Premier League side Coastal Union of Tanga.

However, there has been no confirmation from the Mombasa-based FKF Premier League club with Mulumba telling Nation Sport that he is still a Bandari player.

Speculation is rife that Mulumba, a DR Congo national, and Burundian national team goalkeeper Ndikumana have signed for Coastal Union.

Related Tusker coach Matano cools title talk as Nzoia rise again Football

Mulumba could not confirm if he will run down his current contract with Bandari FC.

Nation Sport’s efforts to contact Bandari chief executive officer Edward Oduor haven’t been successful. Earlier, Bandari coach Anthony Kimani had indicated that his former captain Mulumba and Ndikumana are headed to Tanga.

Right choice to fill the gap

Meanwhile, some Bandari supporters want the club officials to come clear on the transfer saga.

“We need to be told the truth whether our two footballers are no longer with us or they are still with the team,” said Cosmos FC technical director Aref Baghazally, who is also a staunch Bandari supporter.

Baghazally said he was ready to give Bandari his goalkeeper Chuma Mohamed whom he believed can be the right choice to fill the gap of Ndikumana.

“I have a lot of faith and I am asking the officials of the technical bench of Bandari to give him a trial. Mohamed will be able to satisfy them because he is a very good goalkeeper who has not been lucky enough to find a big club," said Baghazally. He noted that although Mohamed's departure will affect his team, he wants the youngster to have an opportunity to develop and “become one of the best goalkeepers in the country.”

Mohamed, 21, believes he can prove his worth to Bandari’s technical bench.

“I’m ready for trials and I’m sure I’ll be to prove my worth,” he said.



