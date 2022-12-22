Aquino stunner rescues point for Simba Queens in Yanga stalemate

Kenyan international midfielder Corazon Aquino came off the bench to score the equaliser as Simba Queens rallied to hold arch-rivals Yanga Princess 1-1 in a charged Serengeti Light Women Premier League (SLWPL) match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

Simba head coach Charles Lukula introduced Aquino in the 53rd minute to strengthen the midfield that looked shaky in the first half.

The creative midfielder hit the back of the net with a brilliant shot five minutes after coming on.

Aquino won the ball in midfield, then looked up and saw the goalkeeper was off her line before looping the ball over her with a spectacular lob to the delight of the Simba faithful in the stadium

Yanga had taken the lead in the last minutes of the first half through Wogu Success's free header. The goal was an assist from Harambee Starlets defender Wincate Kaari from a corner kick.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi remained sixth on five points, same as sixth-placed Yanga who have an inferior goal difference.

Aquino midfielder joined Simba on June 22 on a two-year contract. She steered Simba to the second edition in Caf Women Champions League that was held in Morocco last month.

Simbas' Jentrix Shikangwa was also instrumental in the game but was substituted in the dying minutes of the second half. Other Kenyans who also featured in the derby are Foscah Nashivanda (Yanga) and Ruth Ingotsi (Ssimba).

Another Kenyan midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso is on fire in the Tanzania league. Shilwatso, who plays for Fountain Gates Princess, contributed a goal in their 2-0 victory over Mkwawa Queens on Wednesday evening.

This was the third goal for the Kenyan in the league. She scored in their 1-0 victory over Yanga Princess and also scored in their 4-0 win over Amani Queens.