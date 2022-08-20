Aquino on target again as Simba Queens thump Yei Joints

Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazon Aquino on Saturday continued to impress after netting again as Simba Queens thrashed Yei Joints of South Sudan 4-0 at Azam Complex in the ongoing Cecafa regional qualifiers for the Caf Champions League.

The competition which is in its second edition is being staged in Tanzania. The first edition was staged in Kenya in 2021 with local women football powerhouse Vihiga Queens emerging as champions.

Aquino put the hosts ahead in the 14th minute with a superb strike from close range.

Forward Philomena Abakah then struck twice on 43 and 63rd minutes while Clement Opah was also on the score sheet to ensure the Tanzanian Premier League giants complete the preliminary phase with nine points in Group B.

Aquino, 23, who joined the club in June on a two-year deal from Gaspo Women, netted her first goal for the club in their 2-0 win over She Corporate from Uganda on Wednesday.

Kenya is not represented in the qualifiers due to a Fifa suspension.

Simba Queens, led by experienced coach Sebastian Nkoma, had already qualified for the semi-finals heading into Saturday's clash against Yei Joints.

In their first match played last Sunday, Simba walloped Garde Republicaine FC from Djibouti 6-0. The last four encounters are set for Wednesday.

Simba will know their semis opponents after the last round of matches in Group A on Sunday. The finals and the third play-off place will be played next Saturday.

The winner of the regional tourney will represent the Cecafa region in the 2022 Caf Champions League in Morocco in October and November.